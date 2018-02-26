Met extends Amber warning amid ‘potential risk to life’

“Significantly disruptive” storm Emma is also on the way

The arctic chill from “the Beast from the East” has just begun. The Met Office has now extended the amber warning for snow in eastern Scotland for Wednesday and Thursday, implying there is a “potential risk of life”.

The warning says: “Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday leading to some significant accumulations developing. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

“Communities might be cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur.”

Meanwhile, forecasters have also warned that a “significantly disruptive” Storm Emma will bring blizzards, gales and sleet. It is due to hit the UK on Thursday and Friday.

Travel delays and disruptions are also likely. Met Office has stated: Heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday. Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

