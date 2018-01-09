Meltdown and Spectre: Intel vows to fix flaws by January-end

‘Vulnerable hardware will be updated’

While speaking at a keynote speech at the CES trade show event in Las Vegas, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said 90 per cent of processors and products from the past five years would be patched “within a week”.

“For our processors, products, introduced in the past five years, Intel expects to issue updates for more than 90 percent of them within a week,” Krzanich sais, adding: “And the remaining [updates will be available] by the end of January.”

Krzanich also stated Intel has found no evidence to suggest that either exploit has yet been used to uncover user data. However, he did not apologise on his firm’s behalf for what he described as an industry-wide problem.

Intel has faced scrutiny after details of the flaws emerged last week.

Two bugs - Meltdown and Spectre - have been identified which could now leak your sensitive data like passwords, photos, business documents to hackers thanks to ‘design flaws’ in their manufacture.

While Meltdown is specific to Intel chips, Spectre affects chips from Intel, AMD and Arm.