May's Brexit message to her divided government

Last-ditch appeal

Just before a crunch meeting at her Chequers residence today, PM Theresa May has made a last-ditch appeal saying her government has “an opportunity - and a duty” to reach an agreement for Britain’s future outside the EU.

May hopes to overcome deep rifts that have hampered Britain’s Brexit plans as she stated just before the meeting: “The cabinet meets at Chequers … to agree the shape of our future relationship with the European Union. In doing so, we have a great opportunity - and a duty.

“Now is the time for another step forward. We want a deal that allows us to deliver the benefits of Brexit - taking control of our borders, laws and money and by signing ambitious new trade deals with countries like the U.S, Australia and New Zealand,” she added.

Foreign minister, Boris Johnson, reportedly had a meeting of pro-Brexit ministers to plan a counter attack to May’s plans.