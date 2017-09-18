Mayor of London's statement on the terror threat reduced to ‘severe’

Here’s what Khan said

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has praised the work of the police and security services, as they conducted a fast-paced investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Khan gave a statement regarding the terror threat being reduced to severe, he said: “Thanks to the dedicated work of our police officers and intelligence services, the UK’s threat level has now been lowered from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’.

“This means an attack is no longer thought to be imminent but is still highly likely.”

Speaking about the two arrests that were made, Khan added: “Throughout the weekend, a thorough investigation has led to two arrests in connection with the cowardly terrorist attack at Parsons Green station.

“On behalf of all Londoners, I would like to thank the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the security services for leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation to track down those responsible, and for doing everything possible to keep us all safe.

“I would urge all Londoners to remain vigilant over the days ahead. You will see more police - including armed officers - on the streets and transport network throughout the week. They are there to keep us safe.

“London’s response to this attack shows once again that we will never be intimidated by terrorism.”