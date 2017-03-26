Mayor of London to lay a wreath at today’s England vs Lithuania football match

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan is to lay a wreath in memory of the victims who were injured and killed during last week’s terrorist attack in Westminster.

Sadiq Khan will be with Greg Clarke the Chairman of the FA, Karen Bradley, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport along with Craig Mackey the, acting Metropolitan police Commissioner.

Sadiq Khan said: “As football fans, we will stand together at Wembley to remember those who were killed or injured in Wednesday’s horrific attack to send a message around the world - that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.

“Those killed and injured included people from every corner of the world.

“It’s fitting we honour them tonight at Wembley – our national football stadium – to signify our unity as a city and as a country.”

Security will be tight for today’s England game at Wembley Stadium.