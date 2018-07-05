May to propose new customs plan tomorrow?

Amid growing pressure from EU

PM Theresa May is expected to propose a new customs plan on Friday to ease trade and offer Britain more freedom to set tariffs after Brexit.

May will reportedly unveil a “facilitated customs arrangement” to her team of ministers at her country residence Chequers, which aides suggest “offers the best of both worlds”.

May is under increasing pressure from EU officials, companies and some lawmakers to move forward with negotiations to leave the EU. With the clock ticking towards theMarch departure date, May needs to thrash out a deal or risk Britain crashing out of the bloc with no deal.

