Marking its 150th anniversary, St Pancras International will be giving out bear hugs, fizz and freebies

If you need a hug head down to St Pancras on Saturday!

This Saturday 17th February, St Pancras International will delight hundreds of shoppers with an incredible marathon of giveaways from its wealth of premium shops, bars and restaurants, to celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

As the station marks its 150th anniversary this year, it will be giving away hundreds of freebies every 150 minutes to thank the one million visitors who commute, shop and dine under this iconic roof every day.

The station’s impressive range of retailers and restaurants will be giving back to their customers this weekend, with exclusive surprise giveaways at various times throughout the day, including sweet treats from John Lewis and Fortnum and Mason to designer accessories from Ted Baker and Kikki K. There’s luxury bouquets to be had, courtesy of florist Moyses Stevens and Southeastern Railways will also be getting involved by giving away free travel tickets to lucky customers.

Hamleys will be giving away free bear bugs to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day at St Pancras International

All visitors need to do to be in with a chance of scooping up one of the incredible giveaways on offer is shop, dine or simply browse the iconic station’s wealth of unique retail outlets this Saturday. A range of products will be given to customers at random at various locations throughout the day.