Mark Garnier sacked as Cabinet reshuffle continues

As Prime Minister Theresa May continues her cabinet reshuffle today, it is now leant that International trade minister Mark Garnier has been sacked.

According to the Independent, Garnier had tweeted today morning saying he was “very sad” to have lost his job, but was “looking forward” to supporting the Prime Minister from the backbenches.

Garnier had previously admitted calling a secretary “sugar t**s” and had asked her to buy him sex toys, although he was subsequently cleared after an investigation found there was no evidence he had “breached the expected standards of behaviour”.

May suffered another setback today when right-wing journalist Toby Young quit from universities regulator with an apology for his offensive comments about women’s breasts, gay people, the disabled and starving children in Africa.

In yesterday’s cabinet shake-up, 46-year-old Brandon Lewis was named as the new Conservative Party chairman, replacing Patrick McLoughlin. James Cleverly has been named his deputy. May suffered a setback yesterday when Justine Greening resigned instead of being moved from the role of education secretary to that of work and pensions secretary. May was reportedly “disappointed” by the decision.

Damian Hinds will be replacing in the education role, while Esther McVey takes over work and pensions.

The other major changes are that Brandon Lewis becomes Conservative Party chairman, Matt Hancock becomes culture secretary and Karen Bradley is made Northern Ireland secretary.