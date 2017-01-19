Many dead after avalanche hits Italy

Earthquake creates havoc.

Many people have died after a hotel was hit by an avalanche in Italy on Wednesday night.

Up to 30 people were in the Rigopiano hotel at the time of the avalanche.

The avalanche was triggered by a powerful earthquake affecting areas around the Gran Sasso mountain in the Abruzzo region.

“There are many deaths,” Antonio Crocetta, the head of a mountain rescue team, was quoted as saying.

The impact of the avalanche led to the roof of the hotel partly collapsing. Local rescue teams could not come immediately because of snowstorms blocking roads.

According to the BBC, at least 20 tourists and seven staff had been inside the Rigopiano hotel when it was hit by the avalanche.