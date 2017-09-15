Manhunt underway after improvised explosive device caused an explosion at Parsons Green

Terror in London

There is a manhunt underway Friday, as the police want to find the people that are responsible for planting this device on the District line tube train.

With these suspects, at large there is a potential that they could strike again, they may still have some of the chemicals to make another device, it has been reported.

The former head of counter-terrorism at the MoD said to Sky News “The looks a pressure cooker device that has malfunctioned.”

A passenger, Chris Wildish said to Sky News: “A chemical smell came from the train and then a stampede followed as people ran.”

Wildish saw lots of children and people with “lots of burns.”

He said: “Lots of people burnt, singed hairs and then there were quite a few people who had injuries from falling, trying to get off the train.

“I saw some very distressed children. Very distressed ladies and one, slightly older gentleman, had very bad burns around his face.”

Chard head from the fireball at #ParsonsGreenpic.twitter.com/9yohdYuHBj — Peter Crowley (@cupid5tunt) September 15, 2017

Talking about the emergency services, wildish said: “The first teams were there within minutes.

“Then we saw some firemen arriving and special ops arrived shortly after and took control very, very quickly.

“We kind of stood around the platform for a while, not knowing what to do or what was going on.

“It’s a long train so the people at the top of the train wouldn’t necessarily have known what was going on, on the back.

“The second thing is when there was a notice to leave the station, the crush for the stairs was pretty heavy because it’s a relatively narrow staircase and you’ve got a train full of people plus those waiting to get on.”

There unconfirmed reports that counter terrorism police are looking for a second device, it has been reported that a man fled the scene at the time the device exploded and he is armed with knives.

If you see anything suspicious just ACT, contact police. You can make the difference. In an emergency dial 999 #ActionCountersTerrorismpic.twitter.com/EanzqfQLcE — Terrorism Police UK (@TerrorismPolice) September 15, 2017

Neil Basu the deputy assistant commissioner, the senior national coordinator for CT policing, has declared this as a “terrorist incident.”

Sylvain Pennec said: I heard a boom and when I looked there were flames all around.

“People started to run but we were lucky to be stopping at Parsons Green as the door started to open.”

He described what “looked like a bucket of mayonnaise”, adding: “I’m not sure if it was a chemical reaction or something else, but it looked home-made.”

“I’m not an expert though.”

Assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service, Natasha Wills said: “We can confirm we have taken 18 patients to hospital following the incident at Parsons Green underground station.

Emergency services on the seen at #ParsonsGreen. Lots of shell shocked people. Looks like quite a few people injured. @WimbledonNews pic.twitter.com/x2nDmvnwNa — Cllr Daniel Holden (@DanHolden85) September 15, 2017

“We were called at 8:20am today, with the first ambulance crew arriving within five minutes.

“We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, officers and our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“We are working closely with our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and London Fire Brigade at the scene; ensuring patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.

“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”

The prime minister will be chairing an emergency Cobra committee meeting at 1pm Friday afternoon, since Theresa May took office this will be the fifth terrorist incident she will have to deal with.





