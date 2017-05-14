Man was shot and stabbed to death in a ‘violent murder’ in ‘broad daylight’

The latest

Police have revealed Sunday that a man who was murdered on Saturday was shot and stabbed to death in a “violent murder.”

The Met’s Homicide Major Crime Command, Detective chief inspector Gary Holmes said: “This was a violent murder that happened in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon.”

“There will be witnesses who have yet to speak with police who may have seen something significant.”

“I want to hear from anyone with information, and in particular from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between around 4.20pm and 4.40pm in the area of Eagling Close.”

He continued: “I am aware of a white female wearing pink trousers who was seen in Eagling Close around the time of the murder.”

“Even if she doesn’t think she saw anything significant, it is vital that this person makes contact with police.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. At this stage, officers believe the victim was both shot and stabbed

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in #Bow #E3 https://t.co/p4MtlnW3wW pic.twitter.com/io4nQ1Dvxt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 14, 2017

London air ambulance tried to resuscitate the 41-year-old man for around an hour. He succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:37 GMT.

A spokeswoman for LAS said Saturday: “We were called at 4:31pm to reports of an injured person on Eagling Close.”

“We sent a single responder in a car, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.”

“Sadly, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, a man died at the scene.”

The police had attended as there were reports of an altercation.

Rich posted this on Twitter saying: “Something bad’s going down in #Bow. LOADS of police and an ambulance.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Saturday: “Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, suffering from suspected stab injuries.”

Two men were arrested near the scene and remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist police is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or via Twitter @MetCC.