Man jumps in front of a train at Brixton escapes unhurt and runs off

Passengers travelling on a train from Victoria to Kent on Saturday witnessed a dishevelled man crawl from the rear carriage of the train and then run off moments after jumping in front of it.

British Transport Police searched the local area for the man and specialist medical teams were on the scene along with London air ambulance.

It appears that the air ambulance is attending #Brixton Rail Station - some poor soul under a train pic.twitter.com/GZAz9gFce3 — Blue Star House (@BlueStarHouse) May 6, 2017

Freelance journalist Edward Lawrence was on the train heading to Bromley South when it suddenly stopped at Brixton.

He told LondonLovesBusiness: “The horn sounded for up to ten seconds and then the driver slammed on the brakes.”

“The conductor came into our carriage about 10 minutes later and told all of us that a man had jumped in front of the train.”

“Passengers at the rear of the train said that they saw a man crawl from underneath the carriage. His top was ripped.”

“He looked back at the train and then ran off down the track. Passenger Rebecca Gray said to me that he looked dazed or drunk”

“Passengers said the train would have gone completely over him. Then Network rail staff came.”

Still at Brixton. Individual has not yet been found. Police helicopter searching the area. #brixtonpic.twitter.com/Z3OwiSkW55 — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) May 6, 2017

“We all saw lots of BTP along with the Met and their helicopter plus a HEMS helicopter along with doctors on the track looking for this guy.”

HEMS team on scene. Individual was seen running from scene after jumping in front of train. pic.twitter.com/Zuuk3VPB2c — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) May 6, 2017

The Met police were all over the streets in Brixton looking for him whilst others were searching the line and under the train.”

Large police and ambulance presence on scene. Assume they are trying to find the individual. #brixtonhttps://t.co/2KVgPdF6Ncpic.twitter.com/i7gAvKxVUd — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) May 6, 2017

“We waited on the train for 40 mins then the train went to Herne Hill were the train terminated. The driver was clearly shaken up.”

“As we got off the train at Herne Hill I saw police running with medical bags on the platform, they said that there was another person that had jumped in front of the train. It turned out to be nothing and was probably confusion with what was being wrongly said on Twitter.”

Police helicopter now searching for the individual from train incident in #brixton@Se_Railway pic.twitter.com/fAJ7BqHe7y — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) May 6, 2017

He said: “I took an Uber to Bromley South station. As I got out of my Uber there were police all over the station.”

“A lady who was in her 50’s had then fallen on the track. But she was okay and it was not connected to anything that had happened at Brixton.”

This passenger said on Twitter:

Waiting to be “deboarded” from a @Se_Railwaytrain after someone jumped on the tracks outside #Brixton Driver “very shaken up” — Adam Bennett (@adambennettswns) May 6, 2017

Therapist Rebecca Gray from Bromely, was travelling from Victoria to Kent.

She said to the MailOnline: “The train stopped suddenly and I saw this guy with a ripped top climb onto the side.”

“He was staggering a bit - perhaps he was drunk or maybe it was the impact of the hit.”

“He just looked at the train and carried on walking. He was dishevelled and had a ripped top.”

“He just looked at the train and carried on. Quite a young chap, not old, perhaps late 20s. I just thought, what’s he doing? He didn’t look hurt.”

National Rail posted this tweet saying: “Disruption between London Victoria and #Brixtonexpected until 19:00.”

Disruption between London Victoria and #Brixtonexpected until 19:00 https://t.co/NfhbH7lKx8 — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 6, 2017

Additional reporting by freelance journalist, Edward Lawrence