Man dies after being hit by train in Queesntown Road Battersea

Man dies in Battersea

Shortly after 3pm Monday a man was been hit by a train at Queenstown Road station, Battersea he was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police confirmed that a person was stuck by a train at 3pm this afternoon police and paramedics were at the scene.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We were alerted to an incident requiring the emergency services at around 3pm.”

“Services began to be restored shortly after 3.30pm, however delays and alterations will continue for some time.”

Ollie Fiddy Forder posted this video on Twitter saying: “Just seen this at queesntown road station, major delays.”

People took to Twitter, IIIawarrian said: “Some kind of huge emergency at #QueenstownRoad Station #Battersea.”

Spectrum SINO Radio posted this video on Twitter.

This is the scene at Queenstown Road station where its reported by witnesses there is a person under a train pic.twitter.com/586fdOz01a

Jon Lucas was on the train from Richmond and told the Wandsworth Guardian: “We’d left Vauxhall and about to arrive at Queenstown Road when the train halted.”

“The first three carriages were on the station; the rest of the train was not.”

“The guard came over the tannoy that the train had been involved in an incident, then five minutes later we were asked if anyone wanted to get off at Queenstown Road.”

“On emerging from the station the emergency services were already there and more were on their way.”

“People were calm and so was the guard.”

Fay Watson posted on Twitter: “On a train stopped just outside Queenstown Road - all trains around stopped.”

On a train stopped just outside Queenstown Road - all trains around stopped pic.twitter.com/Q9YipSEFan — Fay Watson (@FayAnnaWatson) April 24, 2017

Trains will be delayed and some may even be cancelled whilst the disruption is thought to last until the end of service.