Man charged with fraud after plane diversion to Stansted

What happened?

Scotland Yard has said a man has been arrested after a passenger flight had to make an emergency landing at Stansted airport, it was escorted by RAF fighter jets.

Khalid Baqa, 52, from Barking was charged with committing fraud by false representation.

The Pakistan International Airlines plane was making its way to Heathrow from Lahore, it was then diverted due to an unrelated disruptive passenger.

The plane was then held in an area away from the airport so it was able to remain open.

Essex police stated that the incident was due to a disruptive passenger and was “not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter”.

Baqa was due to be arrested at Heathrow but because of the disruption he was held at Stansted instead.