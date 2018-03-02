Major snow disruption continues, PM thanks those 'going the extra mile'

Storm Emma disrupts over 1200 flights, leaves many drivers stranded on highways

Just hours after Prime Minister Theresa May thanked those “going the extra mile” to keep our vital public services going, there are reports of some drivers being forced to spend the night in their vehicles as major snow drift lashes across the country.

In the current bad weather, I want to say thank you to everyone going the extra mile to keep our country moving - and to keep us safe. Thank you to NHS staff and care workers, the police and the armed forces, and all those working to keep our vital public services going. pic.twitter.com/OyYvKAeYjt — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 2, 2018

The harsh weather has forced shut schools, 1200 flights, public transport and the military has been deployed across the country.

According to the BBC, up to 100 vehicles were stuck on the A303, with Highways England staff working to clear the road.The authority has also asked the army for support to rescue them.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were “co-ordinating a rescue operation at a number of locations”.

Latest temperatures are still at or below #freezing for most and winds will remain strong today, so it will continue to feel biting pic.twitter.com/Uqo60AAzN8 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police said they have received reports of multiple collisions on the M40 between junctions 3 and 2 and are warning motorists in the area to expect delays.

According to Sky News, members of the military will help clear traffic from the M62 in Greater Manchester.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed: “The strong winds will continue throughout the day… We are aware of drivers in the surrounding area who have been stranded for some hours due to snow and wind. The military have been deployed to support us and our partners in our efforts to clear the roads and get people to safety.

“We are filtering traffic off the M62 at junction 20 and diversions are in place although traffic is severely congested.”

Due to severe weather conditions in the UK over the next 24 hrs, we’re sorry to inform you of the cancellations listed below. More info on refunds and cancellations here : https://t.co/hl5nzqqrGP

⬇⬇Cancelled services⬇⬇ — Eurostar (@Eurostar) March 2, 2018