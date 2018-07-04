'Major incident' near Salisbury after two collapse

Here’s what happened

A “major incident” has been declared just a few miles away from Salisbury, where former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found poisoned with a nerve agent in March.

A man and woman, in their 40s, have reportedly been exposed to what authorities describe as an “unknown substance” in the southern English town of Amesbury.

They were initially believed to have fallen ill after using crack cocaine or heroin, but are now “receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

“Further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident,” it added.