Macron says he’d be “very happy” if French nationals came back to Paris

Emmanual Macron

The French presidential hopeful, Emmanual Macron welcomes the idea the French nationals could return from London back to Paris after Brexit. He said earlier this month that he’d be “very happy” if some of the 300,000 French people here in London returned to France.

He raised concerns of French nationals living in London after Brexit and said: “Obviously, we will work together with the UK and with London because they live there.”

He went on to say: “My priority will be to protect the European Union, the interests of the European Union, and the interests of European citizens.

“My deep wish is to have Great Britain with the European Union in another relationship. I think especially on defence matters it’s important to work together.”

“We have a bilateral relationship with the UK, especially on security, migration and defence, and that is any agenda we have to share together,” he said.

“But my willingness is to work in order to improve on the short and long term interests of France and the EU.”

After last week’s terror attack in Westminster, Mr Macron expressed his solidarity with London. He asked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to “convey all my best wishes” and sympathies to Londoners.