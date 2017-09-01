Luton airport rated worst airport in survey

Fifth year in a row

London Luton airport has been named the worst airport in the UK for the fifth consecutive year, a survey found.

The airport got one star in half of the 10 categories and an overall customer satisfaction score of 29 per cent, in the Which? annual airport salary.

The customer satisfaction survey asked the consumer group’s subscribers who travelled through an airport between May 2016 and May 2017. It found that passengers described the Luton airport as ‘rip-off’ charging inflated prices despite being ‘crowed’ and chaotic.

Doncaster Sheffield airport topped the poll with an overall score was 87 per cent with five-star customer service with passengers describing it as ‘relaxed’ and ‘quiet’.

Luton is undergoing a £110m redevelopment which is said led to disruption, but it has been at the bottom of Which?’s ranking for five years.

The top five UK airports according to Which?

1. Doncaster Sheffield (87 per cent) 2. London Southend (84 per cent) 3. Norwich (75 per cent) 3. Southampton (75 per cent) 5. Exeter (71 per cent)

The five worst UK airports according to Which?

1. London Luton (29 per cent) 2. London Stansted (38 per cent) 3. Manchester Terminal 3 (43 per cent) 4. Aberdeen (44 per cent) 5. Manchester Terminal 1 (50 per cent)

Source: Which?/BBC

A Luton airport spokesman said: “We’re disappointed in these results as they don’t accurately reflect the experience of the majority of our passengers.

“Which? polled just 435 of its subscribers who had travelled through London Luton airport between May 2016 and May 2017 – the most intensive phase of the airport’s redevelopment.”

“Of the 1.7 million people who responded to our ongoing customer service tracking, during the first six months of 2017, 75 per cent told us they were happy with their experience, a five per cent improvement on the same period last year,” he said.

“Since then we have made significant improvements to the airport’s infrastructure, added new shops and restaurants and passenger services such as free wi-fi.

“We appreciate the patience of our passengers as we develop the airport, which will result in a better experience for everyone.”