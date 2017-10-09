Low-paid Londoners need a new deal at work, says TUC

Here’s why

Commenting on a report published today (Monday) by Trust for London, which finds that more than half (58 per cent), of London families below the poverty line are working households, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“This report shows that too many Londoners are stuck in jobs with wildly-varying hours that are paid less than the real Living Wage.

“Working people in London – and the whole of the UK – desperately need a new deal that makes sure there are great jobs for everyone.

“That means banning zero hour contracts, cracking down on bogus self-employment and giving everyone the right to a month’s notice of their shifts. And it means getting the national minimum wage to £10 per hour as quickly as possible.”