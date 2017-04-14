Lord’s cricket ground clamps down on dress code

New attire to be worn

Marylebone Cricket Club who are owners to the home of cricket in St John’s Wood have written to their members ensuring that their dress code is appropriate “to avoid any embarrassment.”

Women wearing bikinis and men who wear no socks with their shoes will not be allowed entry in parts of the grounds to include flip flops.

The letter says: “Members and their guests are expected to maintain an acceptable standard of dress while in the Members’ Friends’ Enclosures.”

“To avoid any embarrassment members must ensure that their attire, and that of their guests, is appropriate.”

“The minimum standard to enter the Members’ Friends’ Enclosures is ‘smart casual’ for both sexes.”

“Jackets are not required, but gentlemen must wear collared shirts at all times in the stands.”

“Shorts and trousers must be tailored, although denim is acceptable.”