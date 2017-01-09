Lord Sugar takes a huge £181m dividend from property empire

The pay-out could be one of Sugar’s biggest ever paydays…

Last year, Lord Sugar took a huge £181m dividend from his London property empire.

Sugar is known for being the star of the BBC’s Apprentice, however he rose to fame in the 1970s on the back of his Amstrad computer business. He now takes a lot of interest in commercial property.

Accounts which were filed with Companies House show that Amshold, Lord Sugar’s holding company paid out the £181m over 12 months to the end of June 2016, this is compared to just £9million a year earlier.

The business paid out £100m in December 2015, two further dividends of £51m and £30m were also taken out just two days apart in March last year.

It comes after Amshold posted a slump in its pre-tax profits to £80.2m from a massive £133.9m in 2015.

Amshold mainly focuses on London property trading and development, its main project at the moment is The Crosspoint near Liverpool Street Station.

It will be a mix of office and retail units which are set to be completed this month.

It’s not yet clear what impact the Brexit vote may have had due to the company’s year-end being on the 30 June.