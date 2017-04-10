London’s parks full of litter after warm weekend

This is what Cllr Feryal Demirci had to say on the issue

London’s parks have been left full of litter after many people took to the green spaces over the warm weekend.

Images were posted to social media on Monday, bins were overflowing and empty beer cans were left in parks.

London Fields and Battersea Park seemed to be the most popular destination to visit at the weekend, rubbish could be found scattered across both parks on Monday morning.

Hackney local Alexandra posted on Twitter: “If you went to a park this weekend + didn’t take your litter home, you should be ashamed of yourself. London Fields was a state this morning.”

Debora Robertson, after seeing pictures of London Fields posted on social media,‏ said: “I never understand what people say to themselves to make not taking their rubbish home with them ok. It’s revolting.”

@jivehackney London Fields- everybody who was here over the weekend and left it in this state should be ashamed of themselves pic.twitter.com/1GWzV38TTd — Ben Darling (@benj_darling) 10 April 2017

Cllr Feryal Demirci, cabinet member for parks at Hackney Council, said: “Following the first hot weekend of the year the park was left filled with litter, after thoughtless people didn’t bother to use any of the 54 bins available.”

“This made the clean-up of the park really difficult, but London Fields was clear of litter by 8am on Sunday morning and 9am on Monday morning.”

“Everyone who uses the park has a responsibility to behave appropriately and dispose of their rubbish in the numerous bins provided or to take their litter home.”

“As in previous years, throughout the summer the council will be running a number of enforcement days with the police, where people can be fined for things like littering, selling nitrous oxide and urinating in public. We also have also put out even more bins than ever this year.”