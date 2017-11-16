London's most expensive homes revealed

Hold your breath…

We bring you the most expensive London homes on the market currently, costing an average of £15m.

Elsworthy House, Elsworthy Road, Primrose Hill NW3

Price tag: £15,000,000

This 7-bed detached house (543 sq m/5,846 sq ft) has a gravel carriage driveway and its own private garden with direct access onto a wonderfully landscaped private communal garden of over an acre. the freehold property has been in the same family ownership for over half a century and was recently refurbished to a high standard whilst retaining all of the original features.

The house is situated only a short stroll from Primrose Hill Village.

Pelham Place, London SW7

Price tag: £15,000,000

This 7-bed terraced exceptional Grade 2* house has not been on the open market for many decades. This Regency house was integrated to form a single home over 100 years ago. Designed by the neo-classical architect George Basevi, Pelham Place has been home to many prominent names in history. The house has classical detailing and a 40ft south west facing garden.

Pelham Place is located in the heart of South Kensington.

Totteridge Common, London N20

Price tag: £15,000,000

This beautiful 8-bed house is the ultimate family residence. Located in the heart of Totteridge Lane on 1.5 acres, the residence embodies all modern and contemporary features. The property has leaded light windows, Jacobean style chimneys and semi-circular window to front.

Inside the house you have formal and informal reception rooms, 7- bedroom suites, office and study suites, and a self-contained staff flat within the main residence, along with a basement complex which includes relaxation facilities like gym, indoor swimming pool and cinema.

North End Avenue, London NW3

Price tag: £15,000,000

This enviable private estate in located in the Heart of Hampstead, called Cedar Lodge. This 10-bed detached home is a mixture of period and modern architecture and spread over one acre, backing onto Hampstead Heath.

This estate is a rarity to the London market.

Hamilton Terrace, London NW8

Price tag: £13,950,000

This freehold, detached villa is situated on Hamilton Terrace, one of London’s most attractive tree-lined boulevards.

The house measures 5806 sq. Ft. and has a bright and spacious accommodation providing up to 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms along with beautiful entertaining spaces including a double reception room, dining room, family room, cinema room and study along with a separate gym.



