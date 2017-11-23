London's most affordable Michelin restaurants revealed!

Go take your palate on a gastronomic treat!

If you are spending your Sunday brunch eating sloppy home-made pasta and watching re-runs of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, then this feature is just for you. Bring on the festive cheer and start booking tables as we bring you a roundoup of most affordable Michellin-starred restaurants across London.

Roux at Parliament Square

£22 per person

As part of its smaple menu, you can get 3 courses and a glass of wine for just £22 per person at The Pembury Bar until 30 March 2018 only. Surrounded by landmarks such as the Westminster Abbey and The Houses of Parliament, celeb chef Michel Roux’s Michelin-starred restaurant serves innovative classic cuisine with a modern twist.

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Strand & Covent Garden

£29 per person

Perfect for lunch and brunch in Covent Garden, this L’UNCH menu is an innovative experience, offering three-courses, served at once on a specially designed plate, from £29

Barrafina

£32 per person

Barrafina is an authentic Spanish tapas bar (and Soho institution) owned and operated by restaurateurs Sam & Eddie Hart. Arranged as stools around a bar, diners overlook the bustling kitchen. Dishes range in price but are mostly between £5 and £10.

Veeraswamy

£32.50 per person

If you are looking for finest classical Indian cuisine, then this is a must stop. Dig into regal street food of India with Raj Kachori,lamb samosas, seabass sukhem, and coconut and caramelised banana pudding. Must try the Sunday lunch here where 2 courses are for £32.50 or get 3 courses for £37.00 from the A La Carte Menu.

Lima, Fitzrovia

£34 per person

In the heart of Fitzrovia, Lima serves contemporary Peruvian cuisine under a glass roof. If you are in for a big treat, just come here for the weekend lunch where you can get 6 courses for £34 or opt for the BOTTOMLESS set for £49!

Tamarind, Mayfair

£35 per person

Tamarind became the world’s first Indian restaurant to scoop a Michelin star in 2001. The menu is inspired by northwest Indian cuisine where dishes are cooked in a Tandoor oven. If you opt for the festive lunch menu starting December, you can try cuisines like chicken tikka with pickling spices, garlic peanut butter, venison cake with ginger, Hyderabadi chicken curry and chilli & cinnamon chocolate mousse! 3 courses available at £35 per person.