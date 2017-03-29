Londoners are the most confident in job interviews in the UK

New research suggests

Are your interview skills up to scratch? According to recent research from independent job board, CV-Library , nearly two thirds (62.2 per cent) of professionals in London believe they have strong interview techniques, the third highest out of any other city in the UK.



The study surveyed 1,000 UK workers and found that 35.2 per cent of workers in London learnt about the interview process between the ages of 17 and 21, while 25.5 per cent learnt when they were aged 12 and 16. When asked how long they take preparing for an interview, 30.9 per cent said that they spend a few hours on preparation, while 21.3 per cent admitted to spending just one hour on prep. In addition, the research revealed what workers in London do to prepare for interviews:



1. Research the company ahead of time (88.6 per cent)

2. Prepare a smart outfit (44.9 per cent)

3. Practise common interview questions (43.4 per cent)

4. Read over their CV (37.4 per cent)

5. Visit the location ahead of time (22.6 per cent)



Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library , comments: “London is clearly home to some of the most confident of job hunters and it’s promising that many are taking the necessary time out to get ready for their interviews. Preparation is always best, and while actions such as researching the company and choosing a smart outfit may seem fairly basic, some candidates still don’t get this right! Following these five simple steps could be the key to securing yourself your dream job.”