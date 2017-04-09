Londoners are basking in glorious sunshine but a cold snap is coming

Grab your brollies

The top temperature of 25c has been forecast for Sunday but a cold spell is on its way with temperatures set to plummet by 10c.

Emma Boorman a forecaster told the Standard: “From Monday onwards it’s really all-change.”

“The rain and cloud across the far north west is associated with a cold front.”

“That will be making its way to the south east during Sunday night and introducing a much colder feel as we head into the start of the new working week.”

“Temperatures in some places, for example, could be a solid 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were on Sunday.”