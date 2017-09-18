London Underground vote to strike for 24-hours over working conditions

Travel chaos

Tube driver’s union, Aslef have announced that Tube drivers are to strike for 24-hours on 5 October, over working conditions.

Finn Brennan of Aslef said: “Aslef members have voted by an 88 per cent margin to take strike action in our dispute over the failure of LU to deliver on the commitments they made to improve work life balance as part of the 2015 pay settlement.

“Our members’ patience has finally been exhausted and our executive committee has announced strike action.

“As always, we are ready to meet at any time to try to find a solution, but it is long past time that LU management started to act to resolve this long running dispute.”

Just over half of the members turned out 53 per cent, 88.4 per cent backed strike action.