London to be battered with snow, hail and high winds

Met issues a yellow warning across Britain

Temperatures are set to plummet across Britain over the next few days, with the Met issuing a yellow warning for snow, hail and high winds for London and the South East.

Forecaster Emma Sharples told the Standard that wintry showers are expected to batter areas of high ground surrounding the capital all day and into Wednesday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for wind in London for tomorrow and Thursday.

“Showers are falling as sleet, snow and hail already in the north of the warning area, and this threat spreads to parts of Wales, the Midlands and southern England on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday,” the forecasting service told media.

“The warning has been extended further south and east to cover small amounts of snow, for example in parts of southern England. Delays to travel are possible, with a lower likelihood of cancellations of public transport. Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries,” Met added.

