London terrorist attack: Muslim Council of Britain condemns the attack

Today’s terror attack in Westminster

The Muslim Council of Britain has condemned the terrorist attack which struck the heart of the government in London today.

Religious leaders have spoken out and have said it is too early to make comments on the attacker’s intentions, but have said “thoughts and prayers” to the victims.

A police officer and the attacker along with two innocent victims were killed in today’s terror attack.

The terror attacker was shot outside the Houses of Parliament after he mowed down innocent people on Westminster Bridge today. The attacker later died of his gun-shot wounds.

The most senior Scotland Yard counter-terror cop said that up to 20 people were injured, some with catastrophic injuries as well as a serving police officer was brutally killed whilst serving his country and protecting Parliament officials.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan praised the “tremendous bravery” of all the emergency services that attended this serious terror incident.

The Muslim Council of Britain said today in a statement: “thoughts and prayers” to the victims.

“The Palace of Westminster is the centre of our democracy and we must all ensure that it continues to serve our country and its people with safety and security.”

Scotland Yard has today confirmed the incident is being treated as terror attack.

