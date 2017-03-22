London terror attack: President Trump offers UK support

Reference:

The US President, Donald Trump has today spoken with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May and has offered “full co-operation and support” in “bringing those responsible to justice.”

President Trump had described today’s terror attack as “big news” and world leaders were shocked by today’s terror attack in the heart of the British government.

A White House spokesman said: “President Donald Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer his condolences on today’s terror attack in London and his praise for the effective response of security forces and first responders.”

“He pledged the full co-operation and support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.”

The Canadian Prime Minister, Mr Justin Trudeau said today: “Our thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack in London and their families.”

“Canadians remain united with the people of the UK.”

The chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo said: “Shocked at attack on London. Yesterday I spent the day at Westminster. Luckily not today.

“London’s Parliament is the mother of democracy!”