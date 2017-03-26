London terror attack: Man arrested in Birmingham

London terrorist attack

A 30 year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s terrorist attack in Westminster. He was arrested in Birmingham by police officers who are also investigating.

The Metropolitan Police have said the 30 year-old man was being held on “suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.” This is the latest arrest to be made, so far 9 people have been released without any charge. However, a 58 year-old man still remains in custody sine last Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police have said that they believe Khalid Masood acted alone, although they have said that they are “determined” to find out if he was inspired by any extremist propganda. They have have further said that is possible that “we will never understand why he did this.” The Metropolitan Police has revealed that the attack lasted only 82 seconds.

In a statement given on Saturday, Neil Basu the deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitian Police said: “We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned.”

“Even if he acted alone in the preparation we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts to bring reassurance to Londoners, and to provide answers and closure for the families of those killed and the victims and survivors of this atrocity.

“We must all accept that there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this. That understanding may have died with him.”

The Home Secretary said today that she is meeting next week with technology firms this week after the Metropolitan Police and agencies said that they were unable to break the WhatsApp encryption code from the terror attackers phone, after he reportedly had sent WhatsApp messages before he started his terror attack killing 4 and injuring more than 50 people.