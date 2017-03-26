London terror attack lasted only 82 seconds

Parliament in lock down

Scotland Yard has revealed that Khalid Masood the London terrorist responsible for last week’s terror attack acted alone.

The terror attack that injured more than 50 and killing four people in which the terrorist was shot dead by armed police lasted just 82 seconds. Metropolitan police detectives have revealed that they “will never understand why he did this.”

Neil Basu, Deputy Assistant Commissioner said: “We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned.

“Even if he acted alone in the preparation we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts to bring reassurance to Londoners, and to provide answers and closure for the families of those killed and the victims and survivors of this atrocity.

“We must all accept that there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this. That understanding may have died with him.”

Heroic Conservative MP, Tobias Ellwood battled to save PC Keith Palmers life on the cobbles of Parliament whilst only yards away paramedics are attending to the shot terrorist who later died. Mr Ellwood spoke of his heartbreak for PC Palmer and his family.

Conservative MP, Tobias Ellwood said in a statement: “I am heartbroken that I could not do more for Pc Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy.

“I shall be writing to the family of PC Palmer to offer my sincere condolences.”

“It is right that despite the terrible events on Wednesday, Parliamentary business continued the next day as usual, the democratic machine was not interrupted and our way of life did not stop.

“I’m deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support, especially from the policing fraternity, which I now realise is as close knit as the military’s in supporting its own.

“I played only a small part that day, doing what I was taught to do, and am honoured to have been invited to join the Privy Council afterwards.

“It is right that we concentrate our thoughts on the victims as we stand side by side to protect all that we hold dear, including our precious values and way of life which will always prevail.”

The investigation continues.