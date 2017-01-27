London set to get first ever floating park

The park could be a nice place to visit in the Summer…

London’s first ever floating park has been given the go ahead by Westminster planners.

The park will be 45 metres long and will be created in Paddington Basin just off the Grand Union Canal. Its set to open in May as part of the Chelsea Fringe, people will be able to visit until dusk.

Tony Woods, a Vauxhall-based landscaper and former Royal Horticultural Society Young Garden Designer of the Year who is leading the new project has said the biggest obstacle they faced was making sure the structure was stable when weighed down by soil.

As well as the fact, it needed to be able to hold up to 150 people.

The park will feature trees, flowers, seating and walkways. Visitors will also enjoy dipping their feet in the water of the canal.

It will also feature wifi hot spots to encourage workers to use the space.

Westminster council’s deputy leader Robert Davis said: “The council welcomes this ingenious reinvention of the waterway, which gives this part of the Grand Union a new purpose.”

The park is funded by property company European Land as part of its Merchant Square development.