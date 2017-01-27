London set to get brand new skyscraper

What do you think of the new plans?

City planners have been given the go ahead to build a brand-new skyscraper in the capital.

Campaigners aren’t too happy about the decision and have said the building will dominate the Grade ll listed Leadenhall Market which will be adjacent to the building.

The new building will have 36 stories’ and will be 165 metres high.

The Victorian Society have said the market will become a “lost relic”, it’s also famously known for being the setting for “Diagon Alley” in the Harry Potter films.

The £400m skyscraper will have an extensive office space of 540,000 sq ft. It will also feature 50,000 sq ft of shops and cafes on the first floor.

Canadian group Brookfield Property Partners are the developers working on the site, the structure is being designed by former Foster and Partners architect Ken Shuttleworth’s Make practice.

Construction is due to start next year and is set to be completed by the early 2020s.