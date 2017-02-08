London set to be hit with snow flurries tonight

The weather is about to get a lot colder…

London is expected to see some snow tonight and temperatures will plummet.

The Met Office has warned that the chilly weather comes as the mercury is expected to fall unusually low for early February.

Temperatures will hit below 0C.

The capital could see some snow on Wednesday night, temperatures could drop below -3C in some parts of the country.

Isolated snow showers are also expected to hit London on Thursday and Friday, heavier snowfall could hit the capital at the weekend.

Emma Sillitoe, from the Met Office, told the Standard: “The normal temperature for London in early February is around 2C or 3C – on Thursday evening this will drop to freezing, a few degrees lower than is normal for the earlier.”

“We are due some precipitation which is likely to turn in to wintry showers, snow and sleet as the temperature drops.”