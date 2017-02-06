London set to be colder than Iceland

The capital is about to be hit with a chilly snap…

London is set to get colder than Iceland this week as icy weather will bring freezing temperatures along with it, the capital could see a chance of snow.

The cold weather will make the nights feel colder, the weather is expected to sweep across the capital by Wednesday and will continue through to the weekend.

Temperatures will fall from a warm 10C on Tuesday and will hit lows of 0C and -2C overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow could fall on the city on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will drop several degrees below Reykjavik in Iceland.

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the Met Office, told the Standard: “So the temperature today is fairly mild for the time of year. Then on Tuesday it’s 10C, so up a little bit.”

“But then the change really starts to happen after that. It drops straight back down to 1C overnight with some possibility of freezing and going below zero.”

“Thursday, it will be a colder night with chances of being below freezing. The theme continues through the day and into the weekend and these chilly nights continue below freezing.”

“By the end of the week there’s a chance you could see some snow showers.”