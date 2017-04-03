London set to be as hot as Madrid

Get the sunglasses out!

The warm weather will continue to hit the capital on Monday, the city will be as hot as Madrid.

The mercury could well hit as high as 18C, this is 5C higher than the average April temperature in London.

The weather follows Sunday’s scorcher where temperatures managed to reach 17C.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson told the Standard: “Today is looking like a pretty decent day, a bit of cloud to begin with but that will burn off in the next couple of hours.”

“We will reach highs of 18C so we’re doing pretty well for this time of year.”

However, rain is set to hit capital from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Wilson added: “Tonight we do see cloud thickening, with patchy rain from about midnight.”

“This will continue overnight but temperatures won’t fall below 8C.”

“Tomorrow will be cloudy with patchy rain, still fairly mild, around 15C.”

