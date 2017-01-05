London Mayor provides emergency shelter for the homeless

People are urged to help those in need during the cold weather.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has opened emergency shelters for the homeless as temperatures begin to fall drastically in the capital.

He has urged people on social media to direct anyone sleeping rough in the city to homeless charity Streetlink.

In posts on Twitter and Facebook, he wrote: “We’ve opened emergency cold-weather shelters to help those sleeping rough in tonight’s freezing weather.”

“If you see someone sleeping rough in this cold weather, please help by reporting it.”

He also shared NHS advice encouraging people to keep an eye on the elderly during the winter weather.

The news comes as the Met office issued a warning on the freezing conditions as icy patches took affect on some parts of the country.

Charles Powell from the Met Office said: “Temperatures will be getting lowish, with some dropping below freezing.”

“The icy conditions are likely to be seen in the east where some showers are expected. But the cloud means temperatures will not be desperately low.”