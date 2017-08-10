London mayor pledges 4G coverage on London Underground

To be introduced within two years

Londoners will be able to make calls and go online whilst travelling on the London Underground the mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged today.

The mayor announced a package of measures to boost digital connectivity across the capital to tackle its’ ‘not-spots’ and set a deadline of 2019 for 4G to be provided on the underground network.

“Our city is known around the world as a leading technology hub. It has 40,000 digital tech businesses including thriving start-ups and global giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google, yet Londoners are still experiencing poor connectivity at home, at work and on the move, the mayor said in a statement.

“Even in the heart of the city, it is still causing serious concern and frustration.”

The Evening Standard reports that a letter sent to the leaders of all 33 London local authorities by Khan said that the new measures would ‘deliver 4G mobile connectivity to London Underground, both in station and tunnels from 2019’

Underground stations already offer WiFi but is only available for free to customers on certain networks and does not cover the tunnels between stations.

“Our digital connectivity needs to be improved, internet connectivity is now a key public utility, and it is no surprise that some businesses see poor connectivity as a barrier to growth,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

“If we are to remain competitive in the global economy, we need to ensure every Londoner is able to access a fast and reliable digital connection.

The mayor also announced plans for better broadband for the capital he said: “A ‘not spot team’, will be dedicated to areas in London with the poorest connectivity and work with local authorities to spot and resolve these issues, so that residents and businesses can enjoy better broadband and mobile connections.”