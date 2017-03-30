London is hotter today than Athens

Today’s weather

Londoners today are enjoying Mediterranean warmth with temperatures expected to hit 22c, this time last year it was an average of 12c.

Craig Smell a forecaster for the Met Office said: “The last time we had similar late-March temperatures in London was 2012.”

“We are on course for it to be the hottest day of the year so far.”

“It’s a nice way to end the month.”

The weekend is expected to see rain and thunder storms however, for Sunday’s boat race it is expected to be sunny with a top temperature of 17c.