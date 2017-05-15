London is home to some of Britain’s worst bosses

What’s going on?

New data from the UK’s leading independent job site, CV-Library, has found that 84.8 per cent of workers in London have had a bad leader, the third highest of any other city in the UK.

The survey, which asked 1,200 UK workers about their experiences of leadership in the workplace, found that some of the worst traits of bad bosses in the capital included: poor people skills (59.3 per cent), poor communication skills (34 per cent), being unprofessional (32.8 per cent), favouring certain employees (32.5 per cent) and micromanaging (19.6 per cent).

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments on the findings: “Bad management is often cited as the top reasons for employees becoming stressed at work or worse still, leaving organisations altogether, so it’s no surprise that our findings highlight some of the repercussions that poor leadership can bring about. Workers want to feel supported in their day-to-day job, and often depend on a strong leader to look up to, approach if things get tough and rely on for help on a daily basis. Organisations across the city that don’t promote best practice when it comes to leadership will inevitably bear the brunt when it comes to talent retention.”

According to the study, a whopping 85.1 per cent of employees living in London believe that they’d make a good leader, with the key reasons behind this including: because they’re good at communicating (22 per cent), confident (19 per cent), approachable (17.5 per cent), a good motivator (16 per cent) and trustworthy (13.1 per cent).

Biggins continues: “Workers in London clearly understand some of the key attributes that are needed to be an excellent leader, having experienced firsthand some of the best and worst traits that bosses possess. Finding great leaders can be hard, and local businesses should look to develop employees that demonstrate the passion, drive and behaviour that is needed to drive organisations forward in 2017 and beyond.”