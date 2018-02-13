London City Airport reopens after wartime bomb moved

The bomb will be detonated in a controlled explosion later

A day after over 300 flights were cancelled after a World War II bomb scare, the London City Airport has reopened today morning after the unexploded 500kg bomb was safely moved from the area.

The bomb is due to be detonated in a controlled explosion in Shoeburyness, according to reports.

London City Airport will be open as normal on Tuesday, following the safe removal of a World War Two ordnance from the dock. (1/4) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 13, 2018

The airport was forced to close and cancel all flights after the discovery of the bomb on Sunday. Service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) was also partly suspended, which Transport for London days, has now been fully resumed.

City Airport’s chief executive Robert Sinclair told media: ‘The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police. As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday.’