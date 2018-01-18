London-based AI property management platform raises £500,000

Funding will be used to continue developing the platform and AI assistant

An AI-powered property management platform, AskPorter, has secured funding of over £500,000 from experts, led by former Executive Director of LSL Property Services, David Newnes.

The round also saw personal investment from serial super-angels James Caan CBE and Faisal Butt, as well as a follow-on commitment from Pi Labs, the PropTech VC firm.

The London-based startup was co-founded in 2016 by friends Tom Shrive and Sam Tassell. It is the first property management platform of its kind — a multi-channel communications platform with an AI digital assistant that serves as a personal assistant for property managers and a property concierge for customers and tenants.

A digital assistant ‘Porter’ proactively carries out planned duties, guides customers through enquiries and reporting issues, and delivers concierge services, only reverting to a human manager or approved service provider when necessary.

The new funding and partnerships will be used to develop and improve the platform and AI assistant as it rolls out to more properties across the UK. The platform is currently being introduced to enterprise clients who own or manage residential, PRS, block and commercial properties.

Tom Shrive, CEO of AskPorter said: “Our mission is to leverage AI to help property owners and managers build better relationships with their customers by streamlining costly processes whilst delivering a really compelling tenant experience. This investment will enable us to roll-out our property management platform nationally, and begin to redefine service levels within the property management sector.”

AskPorter is made smarter through a customisable ‘AI skillsets’ which automates processes and workflows to save time and reduce costs. By using the platform, property managers can provide greater transparency, reduce costs by up to 50 per cent, and transition into a more concierge, value-added role for customers.