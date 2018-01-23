London and its neighbours should step up their commitment to collaboration, to ensure growth and prosperity
Study finds
London, the South East and the East of England are economic success stories, together accounting for just under half of the UK’s economic output. But they urgently need greater collaboration to respond to the housing crisis and other challenges and opportunities of growth, while supporting other UK regions. This is according to a new report published today by Centre for London and the Southern Policy Centre.
The report, Next-door Neighbours – Collaborative Working Across the London Boundary highlights a number of ways in which the economies and populations of London and the Wider South East are integrated and interdependent:
- Strong economic ties: In 2016, there were 900,000 people commuting into Greater London (a 30 per cent increase on 2004), holding 16 per cent of London’s jobs, and earning £70bn worth of wages.
- A connected transport system: Oyster cards can now be used at nearly 60 stations outside London, and that number is set to rise.
- Shared services and amenities: Nearly 5 per cent of the school places offered by Surrey County Council for 2017-18 were to children living outside the county.