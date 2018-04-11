Littlewoods owner to close three factories, putting 2,000 jobs at risk

‘Tough day for the business’

British online retailer, Shop Direct, has announced plans today to close three of its distribution sites in Greater Manchester which could result in nearly 2,000 jobs at risk.

The group, owned by billionaire twin brothers David and Frederick Barclay, would be closing distribution centres in Shaw, Little Hulton and Raven.

Derek Harding, Shop Direct interim chief executive, said it was a “tough day for the business”. “However, these proposals are necessary for our future and to enable us to continue to grow and meet rising customer expectations.”

The company, also the group behind Littlewoods.com, said that the closures would come as a result of its plan to build a larger fulfilment centre in the East Midlands which would employ about 500 permanent staff when it opens in 2020.

