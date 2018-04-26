Lionel Messi won this trademark battle in EU court today

Find out here

World famous footballer Lionel Messi has won a legal battle today to register his name as a trademark to sell sports goods after an EU court ruled that he is famous enough not to be confused with a Spanish brand Massi.

The case reached the EU General Court after the Spanish brand complained to the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The EUIPO said that Messi and Massi were almost identical visually and phonetically and some would find it difficult to the tell the two apart, but the court disagreed.

“Mr Messi is, in fact, a well-known public figure who can be seen on television and who is regularly discussed on television or on the radio,” the court said.

Massi can still appeal the decision at the EU Court of Justice.