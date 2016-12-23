Libyan plane in hijack situation, diverted to Malta
Security operation going on
Malta’s prime minister has warned that there is a “potential hijack situation” related to an internal Libyan plane with 118 people on board.
Joseph Muscat tweeted that hijackers are suspected to be on board the diverted Afriqiyah Airways flight.
Muscat said: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta.
“Security and emergency operations standing by -JM.”
Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM
— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016
The #Afriqiyahflight from #Sabha to #Tripoli has been diverted and has landed in #Malta. Security services coordinating operations.
— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016