Libyan plane in hijack situation, diverted to Malta

23 December 2016

Breaking News

Security operation going on

Malta’s prime minister has warned that there is a “potential hijack situation” related to an internal Libyan plane with 118 people on board.

Joseph Muscat tweeted that hijackers are suspected to be on board the diverted Afriqiyah Airways flight.

Muscat said: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta.

“Security and emergency operations standing by -JM.”

 

 

