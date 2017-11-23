LetsDoThis.com named fastest growing sports startup in London

Startup helps users find and compare endurance events

An online sports listing startup, LetsDoThis.com, has been named as the fastest-growing sports startup in the capital by London Sport owing to their 100 per cent month-on-month growth since launching in January this year.

LetsDoThis.com helps users find and compare endurance events directly suited to their ambitions, allowing them to make sense of the hundreds of race events currently out there - from local 5ks to international ultra-marathons.

The founding members behind LetsDoThis.com are Sam Browne, Alex Rose and Neil Lock, who want to transform the way people find their perfect race.The entrepreneurs knew how laborious finding and booking events could get so they set out on a mission to “make the finish line easier to reach”.

The business had reportedly secured a seed funding of £1m in June. Their investors include Mike Miller, CEO of the World Olympians Association and former head of sport at the BBC and Channel 4, along with Brian Schuring, founder of London workout startup Heartcore Fitness.

At present, the platform boasts over 20,000 event listings, including ironmans, santa runs, obstacle courses, trail runs and everything in between.

The founding entrepreneurs have been joined at LetsDoThis.com HQ by some of Britain’s top sporting talent including Gold Medal Olympian Constantine Louloudis, and Team GB European Champion Triathlete, Olly Freeman.

Co-Founder Sam Browne says: “We’re building a complete game-changer here. LetsDoThis.com was born out of our passion for endurance events. There’s no greater feeling than pushing through the pain to finish a race and it’s that same drive that’s pushing us to create something incredible at LetsDoThis.com.”



Co-Founder Alex Rose adds: “This is more than a comparison website that’s making life immeasurably easier for athletes and endurance fans; we’re building something which is going to transform how people engage with fitness and races. From finding the perfect event and booking it, to honing your training regime and identifying the next step in your endurance journey, LetsDoThis.com will offer a first-class product for every single person who wants to get involved, whether it’s their 50th marathon or their very first fun run.



Co-Founder Neil Lock says: “I understand the transformative power of running and fitness from first-hand experience. I wasn’t particularly sporty growing up but fell in love with marathon running as an adult. Part of our ambition at LetsDoThis.com is to inspire everyone, no matter their age, gender or ability, to get involved and discover the joy which races have to offer.



