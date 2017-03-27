Le Meridien Piccadilly: Hundreds evacuated as firefighters fight blaze

The latest…

The Le Meridien is a popular five-star hotel on Piccadilly, just a few hundred yards west of Piccadilly circus. There are currently 35 firefighters and 6 fire engines tackling the fire in the basement of this iconic hotel this lunch time.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said: “Crews are currently investigating reports of smoke in the basement of the hotel.

Approximately 150 hotel guests and 50 members of staff were evacuated before the arrival of the Brigade.”

A hotel spokeswoman told the Standard: “Le Méridien Piccadilly has been evacuated for precautionary measures due to a small fire in the Boiler Room. The hotel team is working diligently with the local authorities to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and allow guests to return to their rooms.

“In the meantime, for the safety and comfort of our guests, we are working with a local hotel partner to provide temporary shelter. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

More news on the fire has been shared onto Twitter:

