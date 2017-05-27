LBC staff ‘cheered and applauded’ after Katie Hopkins was axed

What are your thoughts?

It has been claimed that staff at LBC radio station cheered and applauded at the news Katie Hopkins had been axed from her show.

Amol Rajan a media reporter for the BBC claimed in a tweet there was a “massive cheers and applause” by former colleagues in the LBC newsroom when it was announced she had been axed.

Interestingly, James O’Brien who a LBC presenter shared Rajan’s tweet.

Am very reliably told there were massive cheers + applause in @LBC newsroom when staff received email about Hopkins https://t.co/F1D8fAtWZ3 — Amol Rajan (@amolrajanBBC) May 26, 2017

Hopkins has created much outcry in the past with her controversial comments and views, which hit an all-time high after she called for a “final solution” following the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people and injured more than 100.

Hopkins also made comments after the terror attack in Westminster, March as she said: “And Ramadan has not yet begun. Without food these sods get nasty.”